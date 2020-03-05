Danville robotics enters world competition

DANVILLE — Danville elementary students are exploring the world of robotics by competing in the Wonder League Robotics Competition.

Wonder League Robotics Competition is a worldwide virtual robotics competition where teams of students complete missions by coding their robots to do tasks. Any kid, ages 6-14, can compete in three different age brackets: 6-8, 9-11, and 12-14. In this year’s competition, over 4,500 teams from 90 countries participated but only about 600 teams were invited back to participate in the final round.

Danville has three teams totaling 13 students competing in the competition this year, and they were invited back for the final round. Shelley Langdon, the gifted intervention specialist at the elementary school, is an advisor for the teams.

“I thought it was a good idea,” Langdon said. “I felt like they needed a STEM opportunity.”

Langdon has been using the Wonder Workshop robots, which have names like Dash and Cue, in her class for two years now but this is the first year they have competed in the competition. The robots the teams used were anonymously donated to the school last year. Because of that, Langdon decided to go ahead and do the Wonder League robotics competition. She said for next year, she wants to get involved with the VEX Robotics Competition.

“They’re really dedicated and they work very hard,” Langdon said about the teams.

The students often choose to spend their lunch and recess time in the classroom preparing their robots for the missions. They also spend time after school completing the tasks necessary to complete the next mission.

“So basically they have missions,” Langdon explained. “So they have five missions they had to do different things with the robot.”

This year, Wonder League teamed up with Cartoon Network and based the missions in the show “Craig of the Creek.” The missions included everything from going around an obstacle course to coding their robot to open a door to go through. Everything that the teams need to complete has to be built by the teams and documented. Langdon, and other team advisors, guide the students but everything else is student lead from the coding to the construction of the mission to the documentation needed. After everything is documented and a video was taken of the coded robot completing the mission, Langdon sends everything to the Wonder League for scoring.

“I enjoy it a lot because I felt in the beginning that it would be a good start for me because I want to go into the Air Force when I grew up,” team member Sophie Shultz said. Shultz does the creative side of the competition, like decorating their robot, and she documents everything that her team does.

Brooklyn Ashman helps plan out the codes and programs the robots for her team. “I really like it,” Ashman said. “I got one for Christmas.” The gift was what got her interested in joining the team.

The final round of the competition ends on March 23. By then, the teams will have to create a presentation of their mission, complete a team journal that records and documents their progress and record two videos of their robot completing their programing for the missions. Every item will be submitted to the judges and the winners will be announced in May.