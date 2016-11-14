Charges dropped against Skaggs

MOUNT VERNON — Charges have been dismissed against a Mount Vernon woman in an alleged stabbing incident.

Domestic violence charges brought against She B. Skaggs, 24, were dismissed Nov. 7 in Mount Vernon Municipal Court. The charges stem from May 7, when Skaggs allegedly stabbed a 24-year-old man at her residence, causing injuries to his left arm, right hand and right knee.

Mount Vernon City Law Director Rob Broeren said the charges were dropped because the alleged victim has not cooperated with the prosecution. Broeren said that some cases can move forward without the victim’s cooperation. However, Broeren said he does not believe the case could have been proven without the alleged victim’s involvement. Broeren said there were no witnesses to the stabbing, outside of Skaggs and the alleged victim.

“We believe it was necessary to have the victim to prove the charge,” Broeren said.

The law office and municipal court victim advocate attempted unsuccessfully to contact the alleged victim, Broeren said. The man is currently believed to be working out of state, Broeren said.

The charge was originally brought as a felony through the Knox County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, due to the extent of the injuries. The prosecution turned the case over to the law director for consideration of misdemeanor charges after the felony charge was dismissed. The domestic violence charges were a result of the dismissal of the felony

